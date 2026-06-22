AI energy firm born out of ADNOC and G42 eyes US

Abu Dhabi-backed AI firm AIQ is looking to sell its products in the US, against the backdrop of the UAE’s $1.4 trillion investment commitment into the world’s largest oil producer.

AIQ, a joint venture between state oil company ADNOC and Presight (itself a unit of AI firm G42), has spent six years building technology to improve safety and production at ADNOC and is now pitching the tools to oil and gas firms internationally, AIQ CEO Dennis Jol said at the debut Semafor Gulf Live event in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The firm has developed nearly 300 AI use cases at ADNOC, according to Jol, helping reduce downtime at drilling sites through predictive maintenance and increased productivity, and cutting some project timelines from weeks down to a matter of hours.

“We’ve proven that we can do it here in the UAE. Now it’s time for us to export,” Jol said.