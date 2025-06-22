Gulf calls for calm over Iran strikes but avoids pointing fingers

Gulf nations expressed concern about US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, and called for the immediate cessation of hostilities, but largely sidestepped blaming Washington for the strikes.

Their remarks pointed to the delicate balancing act they face, seeking to maintain close ties to the US while worrying about the regional implications, as well as fears of spillover of a conflict that has largely been contained to Iran and Israel thus far.

Oil prices have remained stable, but the conflict nevertheless threatens to disrupt the Gulf’s economies: Roughly 30% of the world’s oil supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz, with some experts forecasting oil prices could surge past $100 a barrel, from about $75 now, if the passageway were blocked as a result of the hostilities. The strait is also a corridor for around a fifth of the world’s liquefied natural gas.

Insurers have already raised rates for ships crossing the strait by as much as 60%.