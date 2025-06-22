Democrats assail Trump on Iran

Democrats raced on Sunday to criticize President Donald Trump’s strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, warning that he had enmeshed the US into an unpredictable and costly war without congressional approval.

Perhaps the most striking response came from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who warned as recently as June 2 that Trump was “folding” instead of confronting “the terrorist government of Iran.” After Trump bombed the nuclear sites, Schumer insisted that Republicans schedule a vote to authorize the attacks under the War Powers Act.

“No president should be allowed to unilaterally march this nation into something as consequential as war with erratic threats and no strategy,” Schumer said. “Confronting Iran’s ruthless campaign of terror, nuclear ambitions, and regional aggression demands strength, resolve, and strategic clarity.

While some progressives went much further, raising the prospect of an impeachment that they have no power to act on in a Congress they don’t control, most Democrats aligned around a clear message: Trump acted without a long-term plan and contradicted his own past promises to keep the US out of military commitments in the Middle East.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries criticized Trump for increasing “the risk of war” and called for a congressional briefing. And Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., read Trump’s statement on the attack aloud during a “Fighting Oligarchy” rally in Tulsa, Okla. There were boos from the crowd of around 5,000 people and chants of “no more war,” as Sanders nodded his head.

“I agree,” said Sanders. “It is so grossly unconstitutional. All of you know that the only entity that can take this country to war is the US Congress. The president does not have the right.”

Notably, pro-Israel Democrats responded cautiously to the news, and Democratic governors who are seen as potential presidential candidates in 2028 were largely silent as of Sunday morning. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said only that he would “receive briefings” in case the events in Iran began to affect his state.