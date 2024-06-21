The new anti-Israel right’s failure to launch

In four days, Democratic voters will settle the most expensive House primary in American history, capping off a long season of brutal fights over Israel. Most of the money — $14.5 million and counting — has flowed from the pro-Israel group AIPAC, which has spent across the country against Democratic critics of the war in Gaza.

The group has spent less than $400,000 against Republicans, all of it targeting Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, a longtime opponent of foreign aid. “The reason they’re mad at me,” Massie told Semafor, “is that Mike Johnson keeps bringing votes on Israel to the floor to try to catch the Democrats in what I call sticky traps.” His own votes stood out, he said, because no other Republican was applying the party’s Trump-era skepticism of foreign entanglements and spending to Israel.

Nine months after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, support for the war has been slipping. But calls for ceasefires and conditions on US aid have been concentrated among Democrats. Republicans, and the most powerful conservative groups, have largely spoken with one voice while shoving a relatively small minority of dissenting voices to the side with little incident.

“The vast majority of Republicans are resolutely pro-Israel,” said Turning Point Action founder Charlie Kirk, in an interview at the group’s “people’s convention” in Detroit last week.

Nick Fuentes, an antisemitic influencer, was turned away from the conference, dubbing it “Israel-occupied territory.” Kirk had already been confronted by young anti-Israel activists on the right for years, and surmised that they were getting no traction in his party.

“The only objections you might hear on the right is about the amount of money being spent, or whether there should be strings attached,” Kirk said. “You do not hear anywhere in the conservative base that we should not support Israel in their war against Hamas. We will disagree on how that support should look, but not on who is in the right.”

Republican presidents were tougher on Israel in the past; even George W. Bush’s administration clashed with its leaders at times over its push for a two-state solution. But since 9/11 and the Second Intifada, the conservative consensus has consistently moved in one direction — toward strong, full-throated support for Israel as its standard position.

One Israel critic who did make it into the conference, wearing a T-shirt that read “from the river to the sea, Palestine shall be free,” kept stopping to have conversations with conservative activists about how this was the true America First position. Every time I saw him, he was outnumbered, firmly being told that Palestinians had no right to the land God granted to the Jews.

Commentators on the right with more critical views, like Massie’s, have found little pick-up in the broader movement. The post-Fox Tucker Carlson has accused some Israel-focused conservatives of being “focused on a conflict in a foreign country as their own country becomes dangerously unstable.” That has not become the popular view on the right.

“Israel is like abortion for the left: A unifying issue that has major fundraising potential for the right while also simultaneously splitting opponents,” said Saagar Enjeti, the right-leaning co-host of the Breaking Points podcast, who got blowback for the comments Carlson made in their interview. “Even those who may not agree with Israel 100% stay silent because watching opponents tear each other apart is more politically advantageous.”

Donald Trump, who has immense power to shape the Republican conversation, has largely stayed out of this one. He criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for being taken by surprise on Oct. 7, but never detailed what he’d do now. On an episode of the All-In podcast this week, when asked about “the right path” to end the war, Trump said “it would have never happened” on his watch, insisting that his pressure on Iran would have starved Hamas of resources.