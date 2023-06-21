Rich countries face a moment of truth on climate finance

The Summit for a New Global Financing Pact won’t clear all the bureaucratic obstacles that are clogging up the climate finance pipeline. But it marks the first time the U.S. and other rich, high-emissions countries will be under pressure to take a position on proposals that will be front and center at the meeting rather than percolating on the sidelines of climate geopolitics, as they normally are.

These ideas include allowing developing countries to suspend payments on their sovereign debts in the wake of natural disasters; creating a new agency within the World Bank to insure private-sector investments in clean energy projects against fluctuations in the local currency exchange rate; and rewriting the lending protocols for development banks so that they are less risk-averse and prioritize projects with the greatest potential to cut emissions or blunt climate impacts.

“The summit is not about ‘cough up more money now,’ it’s about getting more out of what currently exists,” said Michael Jacobs, a senior fellow at ODI, a UK think tank, and a former climate adviser to the U.K. government. “This is a moment where there could be an inflection point on some of these ideas.”

One more tangible outcome of the summit, Jacobs said, is that Macron may announce a goal to collect $100 billion in “special drawing rights” — International Monetary Fund reserve assets that countries can exchange for cash — and redirect the funds to developing countries to help pay for climate projects. These rights were allocated to rich nations during the pandemic but went unused.