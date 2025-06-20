New York’s progressives on their plan for the city

When I talked with Zohran, he pointed out how Eric Adams saw one of his roles, as mayor, as being a national voice for the Democratic Party. That didn’t work out like he expected. But do you see that sort of role for you, in this job?

Justin Brannan: Yeah, you set the tone for the country. I’ve learned a lot, running for comptroller. I’ve learned a lot about what other states and cities are doing with their pension funds. Ours is massive, almost $300 billion — like, the 10th largest in the world. You have red states with their little baby pension funds who are playing serious hardball, right? They’re going to their money managers and saying: Look, if you want to manage a piece of our portfolio, you cannot invest in alternative energy, none of it. You have to get the hell out of any ESG, all that stuff.

And they’re doing it! They’re saying, Please, please, please. They’re divesting from alternative energy in favor of exclusively investing in oil and gas. And I’m saying that we need to have that same killer instinct, and go to our money managers, and tell them: Look, it’s not enough that the city is divesting from oil and gas. If you want to manage our money, you cannot be investing in oil and gas in your other portfolios. If you don’t like it, we’re gonna take our money somewhere else. We’ve never had a spine to play hardball out there, and I am of the belief that if we did, it would work, and they would, they would surrender, and it would be better for the city, better for the economy, better for the pensions, better for the planet.

Zohran’s endorsed you; Zohran supports the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement against Israel. If you both win, do you implement that?

I’ve never supported BDS. Look, I’m probably the only candidate in the race that actually talks about the trustees as partners. If I can’t sell these ideas to the trustees of five very ideologically different pension funds with different risk appetites — some of them might be into this, some of them might not.

You have to be honest about that reality. You can’t go in there and just steamroll people. You have to build consensus for why these investments make sense, or why these divestments make sense. You can’t go in there and just say this is what we’re doing unilaterally. I come from a purple district. I’ve had to beat Republicans three times to win. I’ve had to outrun the top of the ticket, which means there are people who voted for Curtis Sliwa for mayor and then voted for me, right? These people should donate their brains to science. But I do that by building a consensus. You can’t just say my way or the highway.

So, what is the overlap between you and Zohran, if both of you win?

Number one, I appreciate when he came out to support me. I’d still have to hold him accountable. But it would be nice to have a mayor who shared those same big ideas of trying to make the city an actual palace for working people and not this playground for the rich that it feels like it’s spiraling back to. One of the things that drives me f*cking insane is that every day there’s an article about how the billionaires are leaving New York City. It’s bullsh*t!

Rich people are not fleeing the city. Working families are fleeing the city because they can’t afford to live here. And if you talk to economists, working families fleeing the city is actually more dangerous than billionaires fleeing the city, because we can always afford to lose a couple of billionaires. I still want them, because I need their money for the firehouses and the public schools. I need their tax dollars. But if we continue hemorrhaging working families, we lose the whole f*cking ballgame. Every day I hear from some family that’s gotten squeezed out.

Where does congestion pricing fit into this? You were opposed to it; the Trump administration wants to kill it.

I’m not opposed anymore. I was a classic outer-borough skeptic, out here in Coney Island and Bay Ridge. Coney’s got a bunch of trains. Bay Ridge is one train, in and out. So you can get why people were skeptical of congestion pricing. But it’s working, and it’s reducing traffic. It’s changing behavior. It’s getting people out of their cars when they really don’t need them. It’s pushing people to take public transportation. It’s f*cking great.

This was not unlike “defund the police.” After that, congestion pricing is the worst phrase I’ve ever heard. It should be called “Manhattan Fast Pass” or “Manhattan Access,” something that makes you feel like you’re paying a premium to get something. I hate congestion! I hate paying for stuff! Congestion pricing? That is just a PR failure. And the politics of it actually tell a bigger story. Why do Democrats do this to ourselves?