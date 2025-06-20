Dubai developer Damac invests $2.3B in Jakarta AI

Damac, Dubai’s largest private developer, is on a multibillion dollar spending spree to develop artificial intelligence infrastructure, this time in Indonesia.

Subsidiary Edgnex is investing $2.3 billion in a 144 megawatt Jakarta data center. The land was acquired in March, and the company estimates it will begin operations by the end of next year.

The Emirati-owned developer — known for high-rises and suburban compounds in Dubai — has committed more than $3 billion to digital infrastructure in Southeast Asia, alongside projects in the Middle East, Europe, and the US, where it’s splashing the most cash.

Founder Hussain Sajwani, a friend of US President Donald Trump, said in January that Edgnex will spend $20 billion to build data centers in more than a half dozen American states. Damac is aiming to have at least 300MW of operational computing capacity by 2026, with 55MW in the Middle East this year.