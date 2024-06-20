World fossil fuel consumption reaches all-time high as global temperatures soar

Infrastructure concerns puts key EV transition in limbo

Sources: BloombergNEF , Los Angeles Times

Electric vehicles are a key component of the transition away from fossil fuels, but a lack of EV infrastructure in the United States means that many owners now have “buyers’ remorse,” according to the Los Angeles Times. In California, where most EV owners live in the US, EV sales have dropped over the last six months till April, and almost 40% of EV owners say that they would consider switching back to a gas-powered vehicle, the Times reported, citing a McKinsey report. The transition could stall further: EVs have become a frequent target of Republican lawmakers and commentators, and the “upcoming presidential election helped slow down adoption this year,” according to BloombergNEF.