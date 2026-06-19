Former IEA chief says world faces a ‘third oil shock’ despite US-Iran deal

When Iran forced closure of the Strait of Hormuz last March, the world held its breath. When the waterway reopens today — assuming the US-Iran deal holds — many will exhale and celebrate the crisis’ end.

Nobuo Tanaka thinks that would be a mistake.

“This is the third oil shock,” the former executive director of the International Energy Agency told Semafor earlier this week. “Just as the first and second oil shocks made a huge impact on the global economy, the third shock is a transformational moment.”

Tanaka speaks with authority. He joined Japan’s powerful trade ministry in 1973, landing in its petroleum office just as the Arab oil embargo hit, and was on the ministry’s front lines again after the 1979 Iranian Revolution triggered the second oil shock — no small skirmish for a country that imports 97% of its oil. Tanaka rose through the ranks over three decades and was appointed to the top job at IEA, which he led from 2007 to 2011. Few officials have studied more carefully how the global energy system bends and buckles under pressure.

He’s cautious in assessing the timeline for a return to “normal.” Mines must be swept from the strait. Shuttered wells must be brought back online. Damaged refineries must be rebuilt. And the confidence of shippers, insurers, and cargo owners, shattered by four months of war risk, must be restored. All of that, Tanaka warns, will take time. Even with the deal signed, he says, full supply recovery could be two years away.

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But what really troubles him is something larger. The crisis, in his view, has cracked open a fault line that was already forming in the global energy order — between what he and a growing number of energy analysts call “petrostates” and “electrostates.” He warns that the consequences for every major economy, and every major company, will be profound.

In Tanaka’s view, the immediate pain of an oil shock is not the point. The main thing is the responses it triggers, from governments, industries, and companies, and how it reshapes the global economic order in the aftermath of the crisis. History, he argues, is unambiguous on this: Countries that read that signal fastest and bet on the right technology don’t just survive shocks, they profit from them.