Titanic exploration tour vessel goes missing

A tourist submersible vessel used to observe the wreckage of Titanic has gone missing, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed.

The company that organizes the dives, Oceangate Expeditions, told the New York Times it is working to locate the people inside the submersible. It remains unclear how many people were inside the vehicle and if they were only crew members, but the company's website said the vessel can fit five people.

“Our entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families,” Oceangate's statement read. “We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible.”