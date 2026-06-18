Vance becomes the face of the US-Iran deal

US Vice President JD Vance took to the White House podium Thursday to defend the US-Iran deal, a move analysts say will likely hurt his political future given mounting criticism from conservatives over the agreement.

Vance, who insisted the pact was a “win-win” for the US, went from having reservations over the war to becoming the face of a deal that is getting blowback in some Republican quarters, including influential military hawks and prominent commentators.

President Donald Trump joked that he would blame Vance if the deal didn’t work out, warning him to “be careful.” But it’s “too late,” a Bloomberg columnist argued, given that Vance has largely wagered his career on the defense of Trump and his policies.