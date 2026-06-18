Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Pakistan’s diplomatic chops on display

Jun 18, 2026, 6:59pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Billboard in Islamabad. Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

The Iran conflict produced an unexpected winner: Pakistan. The country, once cast as a diplomatic pariah by the West, took on a lead role mediating between the US and Iran to produce a deal.

“Pakistan’s star turn is the diplomatic equivalent of Cabo Verde winning the World Cup,” a Wall Street Journal columnist argued. It also upstaged arch-rival India, which, as a Wire columnist bemoaned, “now has a North Stand seat in the global stadium of the Big Boys.”

As Washington warms to Islamabad and cools on New Delhi, India is deepening ties with Israel — another US ally navigating its own turbulent relationship with President Donald Trump.

Tasneem Nashrulla
AD