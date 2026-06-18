Pakistan’s diplomatic chops on display

The Iran conflict produced an unexpected winner: Pakistan. The country, once cast as a diplomatic pariah by the West, took on a lead role mediating between the US and Iran to produce a deal.

“Pakistan’s star turn is the diplomatic equivalent of Cabo Verde winning the World Cup,” a Wall Street Journal columnist argued. It also upstaged arch-rival India, which, as a Wire columnist bemoaned, “now has a North Stand seat in the global stadium of the Big Boys.”

As Washington warms to Islamabad and cools on New Delhi, India is deepening ties with Israel — another US ally navigating its own turbulent relationship with President Donald Trump.