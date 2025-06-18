Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Saudi’s Khobar named world’s most-improved town

Updated Jun 18, 2025, 8:10am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Half Moon Bay in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia.
Courtesy of Visit Saudi

A seaside Saudi Arabian town was the world’s most-improved in a measure of living conditions.

Khobar jumped 13 places to 135th in Economist Intelligence’s annual survey, as a result of better health care and education, fueled by investments from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s economic diversification drive, Vision 2030.

The survey aims to help companies calculate hardship allowances when they relocate staff, rating 173 cities across five categories: health care, culture and environment, education, infrastructure, and stability. For Khobar, only 134 spots left to overtake Copenhagen… (Abu Dhabi and Dubai came in at 72nd and 75th place, respectively).

Manal Albarakati
AD
AD