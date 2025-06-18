Gulf’s jitters as Trump weighs Iran strike

US President Donald Trump is considering a strike on Iran to thwart its nuclear ambitions and has called for “unconditional surrender” from Tehran.

Iran’s supreme leader said Wednesday the country will never surrender. Washington is positioning military assets as Trump grows increasingly supportive of Israel’s campaign following its early successes. Only the US possesses the bunker-busting munitions and aircraft capable of targeting Fordo and other deeply buried Iranian enrichment sites.

Regional leaders are, meanwhile, still pressing for de-escalation. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed spoke with Iran’s president to express solidarity, while the Emirati foreign minister urged the UN to broker a ceasefire.