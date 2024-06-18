US to make it easier to build nuclear reactors as it seeks to play catchup with China

US ‘15 years behind China’ on nuclear energy

Source: Information Technology and Innovation Foundation

The US currently has the most nuclear power reactors in the world, but Beijing’s push to advance its own nuclear industry has been so comprehensive that the US lags an estimated 15 years behind China in deploying the newest generation of reactors, according to a report from the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a think tank. China currently has 27 plants under construction and plans to build 150 by 2035, and developers are incentivized by state-bank loans with rates as low as 1.4% — far lower than in Western economies. Beijing’s backing means that “Chinese enterprises will gain an advantage at incremental innovation in this sector going forward,” the report stated.