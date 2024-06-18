Putin visits Kim as ‘bromance’ blossoms

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit North Korea on Tuesday, his first trip there since he became president in 2000. It comes as concerns grow that Pyongyang is supplying weapons to aid Moscow’s war against Ukraine. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia in September, and this week’s summit will likely upgrade the countries’ ties “across many, if not all, realms,” a North Korea expert told Bloomberg. Pyongyang is playing an increasingly important role in Russia’s vision for a world order that challenges the West, while Moscow “proved a godsend in a time of need” for North Korea, The Economist wrote. Ukraine, meanwhile, called the relationship a “lonely bromance,” and urged Western partners to respond by increasing arms supplies to Kyiv.