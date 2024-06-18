China swimming doping claims mount

Renewed focus on doping and corruption in Chinese sports cast a shadow over the country’s preparation for next month’s Paris Olympics.

The New York Times cited a secret report to say that of 23 Chinese swimmers who had tested positive for banned substances but were allowed to compete in the last Olympics, three tested positive for a different substance and were not penalized, adding to what the outlet characterized as “longstanding suspicions among rival athletes.”

Chinese authorities dismissed the story as violating “media ethics,” reiterating prior arguments that the athletes had inadvertently ingested the substances.

The report came as the Chinese outlet Caixin noted the country’s sports regulator was dealing with “an avalanche of corruption investigations.”