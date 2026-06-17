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Abu Dhabi targets private infrastructure funds

Jun 17, 2026, 8:11am EDT
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An aerial view of bridges and roads in Abu Dhabi.
Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

Abu Dhabi has launched a drive to bring 55 billion dirhams ($15 billion) of private capital into its infrastructure build-out. Until now, the emirate has mainly used public-private partnership deals for power and water projects. It now wants to broaden that out to a far wider range of assets, including dams, roads, schools, sports facilities, and urban landscaping. A slate of 24 projects is due to be launched this year and next year under the expanded PPP program.

The program will test investor appetite for Gulf deals at a time of heightened geopolitical risk, but ratings agency S&P Global said it had already attracted commitments from global investors. If successful, it should enable Abu Dhabi to develop its infrastructure while preserving its own financial resources for other strategic priorities, including economic diversification and major energy sector investments.

Dominic Dudley
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