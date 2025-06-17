Wall Street still loves fossil fuels

The new financing data looks like a letdown for climate activists, who would love to see Wall Street close off the “money pipeline” that keeps oil and gas flowing. But there are a few silver linings in the data that point to vulnerabilities, not strengths, for Big Oil.

An important driver of the jump in financing last year was a step down in many central banks’ interest rates, which made it more attractive for fossil fuel companies to borrow money. Low interest rates also tend to make a stronger market for bonds, which would lead to an increase in banks’ underwriting for all companies, including fossil fuels. But lower interest rates also help capital-intensive renewable energy projects — so higher lending to fossil fuels points to more favorable conditions for their clean competitors. And if more oil companies are knocking on banks’ doors for those loans, it’s a sign that they’re less able to draw on their own cash flow.

The report also found that about 12% of the financing increase is attributable to money earmarked for supporting mergers and acquisitions. Last year saw an unusual number of huge M&A deals among oil companies, including ExxonMobil’s $60 billion purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources and Diamondback Energy’s $26 billion merger with Endeavor Energy Resources. Those deals are a sign that business is becoming more difficult for smaller oil companies; in a world where oil demand plateaus and the price falls, bigger companies with more operational efficiency will be the only ones that can still turn a reasonable profit. An increase in M&A financing, in other words, is actually a sign that the energy transition is proceeding in the direction climate activists would like to see.

The report data isn’t granular enough to see how all of the financing is being put to use — most of it is corporate-level, not project-level, finance. But it’s likely that some of the boost is due to the renewed global push to build out natural gas export hubs and other gas infrastructure to feed the surging global demand for electricity. And often, the gas buildout serves to reduce consumption of coal, which is dirtier.