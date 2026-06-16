Trump wants Iran in ‘rearview mirror’

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he hoped the Iran war would be in the “rearview mirror” soon, but details of the ceasefire deal are still a mystery and Israel’s presence in Lebanon remains a thorny issue.

The US vice president suggested the initial agreement was a “very general document”: The Wall Street Journal reported that the deal allows Iran to immediately begin selling oil and fuel, and Iran said that it ensures Israel will immediately withdraw from Lebanon — but Israel insisted its military will remain.

Trump admonished Israel for “vicious” attacks in Lebanon and reportedly refused Israel’s request to access the deal’s text, while striking a conciliatory tone on Iran, saying he was dealing with “very rational people.”