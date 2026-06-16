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Trump wants Iran in ‘rearview mirror’

Jun 16, 2026, 6:30pm EDT
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People walk past rubble at the site of an Israeli strike following a deal between the U.S. and Iran in Tyre, southern Lebanon.
Tyre, Lebanon. Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he hoped the Iran war would be in the “rearview mirror” soon, but details of the ceasefire deal are still a mystery and Israel’s presence in Lebanon remains a thorny issue.

The US vice president suggested the initial agreement was a “very general document”: The Wall Street Journal reported that the deal allows Iran to immediately begin selling oil and fuel, and Iran said that it ensures Israel will immediately withdraw from Lebanon — but Israel insisted its military will remain.

Trump admonished Israel for “vicious” attacks in Lebanon and reportedly refused Israel’s request to access the deal’s text, while striking a conciliatory tone on Iran, saying he was dealing with “very rational people.”

Tasneem Nashrulla
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