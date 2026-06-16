Dubai wants residents to live longer

Add Fazza to the list of millennials looking to live forever — Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum has been tapped to lead the new Dubai Longevity Authority. Set up by his father, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the body is tasked with rolling out regulations covering R&D through to patient care, in a bid to attract investment, talent, and partnerships, according to a statement.

The new group builds on years of government-backed longevity initiatives. Dubai’s economic road map to 2033 is targeting a top global ranking in life expectancy, and PureHealth, owned by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund L’IMAD, has focused research on extending residents’ lifespans by up to 25 years. The global longevity market, a driver of capital into everything from advanced pharmaceuticals to wellness-focused real estate, is forecast to be worth $8 trillion by the end of the decade.