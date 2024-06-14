The Euros are propelling China’s BYD in the face of European tariffs

BYD could emerge unscathed from EU tariffs

Sources: CNN , Semafor

There’s “still space for [BYD] to grow in Europe” despite the bloc’s latest tariffs on Chinese EVs, CNN reported. Brussels hit BYD with ​​a 17.4% levy on battery-powered vehicles — the lowest among Chinese EV-makers — which means that it can further slash prices to remain competitive among European EV makers, according to a Rhodium Group analysis. (Only a 40% to 50% tax could make a dent on BYD’s European profits, but a tax that high would violate World Trade Organization rules, Semafor previously reported.) BYD’s production expansion in Hungary and its diversification to plug-in hybrids means that it can circumvent some tariffs, CNN wrote, unlike other Chinese EV makers like state-owned SAIC, for whom the tariffs are “disastrous.”