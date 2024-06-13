Meloni’s G7 sustainable food plan faces political, financial gridlock

Agricultural investment isn’t as risky as some banks make it seem

Sources: Istituto Affari Internazionali , European Centre for Development Policy Management

Financing Meloni’s project will be one of the biggest challenges for the G7, analyst Cecilia D’Alessandro wrote for the Istituto Affari Internazionali. To get financial institutions and banks on board, “it’s a matter of showing them that [agriculture] is not as risky as they think it is,” she told Semafor. Banks are concerned about their financial return, which is why they tend to be more eager to fund a few big infrastructure projects as opposed to several small-to-medium size farms. The G7 needs to convince financial institutions that long-term social and environmental returns — such as avoiding climate catastrophes — are equally, if not more, important than short-term financial gains, D’Alessandro said.