Big Oil group sues to block Biden’s EV push

Big Oil faces its own legal hurdles

Source: Governing

State and local governments have filed several lawsuits in recent years targeting oil giants, including Exxon, Shell, and BP. The suits share an underlying argument that these companies knew how harmful fossil fuels are for the climate but continued to promote them while downplaying the danger. These firms have tried to move some of the cases to federal court, where they may get more protection under the law, but a string of federal decisions have generally punted them back to states, allowing for jury trials, local government magazine Governing reported. Oil companies are waging a “war of attrition” — the cases will take years and cost many thousands of dollars in legal fees, one environmental law expert said, but getting big states like California in the fight could help in more meaningful climate litigation.