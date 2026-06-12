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Exclusive / Saudi firm closes first fund since start of Iran war

Matthew Martin
Matthew Martin
Saudi Arabia Bureau Chief
Jun 12, 2026, 9:34am EDT
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A view of Riyadh.
Mohammed Benmansour/Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s Growth Catalyst raised $96 million to back companies in the kingdom, making it one of the first private sector investors to close a fundraising round since the onset of the Iran war.

The firm is aiming to more than double the size of the fund over the next six months before it reaches a final close, Growth Catalyst founder and chief executive Turki Al-Dayel told Semafor. The conflict with Iran didn’t significantly impact the fundraising, he said, and has “reinforced what experienced investors already recognise: That Saudi Arabia has become an anchor of stability and economic momentum in the region.”

The new fund is backed by the government-linked Saudi Venture Capital and regional family offices. It will target investments in profitable businesses across the business services, consumer goods, healthcare, and technology sectors.

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