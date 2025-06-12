Senator ‘manhandled’ in melee that upends Republican immigration offensive

A day where Republicans hoped to put Democratic governors in a bind on immigration turned on its head after California’s senior senator was forcibly removed and handcuffed following an attempt to ask a question of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

As video of Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla’s removal by federal law enforcement in Los Angeles spread across Washington, his party demanded accountability and even GOP senators were rattled by the rough treatment of a statewide elected official. The episode largely overshadowed a House Oversight Committee hearing with Democratic governors that was designed to shine a critical spotlight on blue-state immigration policies.Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. told reporters afterward that he attempted to contact Padilla immediately after the incident and was waiting to hear back. He said it wouldn’t change the way he and other Democrats do their jobs.

“This is not going to deter us,” he said. He disputed the notion, shared by a DHS spokesperson on X, that Padilla’s removal was in part due to his failure to identify himself in the room during Noem’s press conference. “I have no doubt that they understood exactly who he was, and that makes it all the more troubling.”

Senators reviewed videos of Padilla’s treatment by law enforcement agents in the room during the chamber’s last votes of the week, they told Semafor. Some declined to comment without seeing more, but his colleagues were clearly unsettled — and the incident offered Democrats the chance to spotlight the military deployments that President Donald Trump has ordered in Los Angeles to tamp down protests against immigration raids.

AD

“I don’t know what preceded it … but it looks like he’s being manhandled and physically removed, and it’s hard to imagine a justification for that,” Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, told Semafor.

Schiff, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer all took to the floor quickly to denounce the incident. And news of the arrest rippled through the Oversight panel hearing room where the Democratic governors of Illinois, Minnesota, and New York were taking hours of questions on their states’ immigration policies.

As photos of Padilla being held on the ground went viral online, Democrats held up printouts and asked Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky., to read them into the record. After sharing several of the stories, Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., asked Comer to “commit on the record to subpoenaing Kristi Noem.”

AD

Comer refused and grew frustrated as Frost repeated the request instead of letting the hearing continue.

“Shut up!” he said. “Just shut up!”

“Can’t follow the rules, can’t follow the law,” snapped Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., accusing Frost of being a former member of “Antifa.” After a pause, she amended that statement to say that Frost had once been arrested at a voting-rights rally.

“Proudly,” Frost countered.