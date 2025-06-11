Millions of patient records hacked in Dubai

A hacker group claims to have stolen a trove of patient data from one of Dubai’s leading hospitals, a major breach as health care providers in the region push to digitize records.

As many as 450 million data points were stolen from American Hospital Dubai, including patients’ credit card numbers and treatment plans, Cyber News reported. The dark web gang, which specializes in ransomware, said it would publicly release the stolen data on June 8. But patient systems remain down, and there has been no update on negotiations with the hackers. American Hospital Dubai did not respond to Semafor’s request for comment.

Part of the Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group, the 254-bed acute care facility is also part of a network of caregivers that works with US nonprofit Mayo Clinic.