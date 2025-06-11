ADNOC Gas embarks on $5B expansion

ADNOC Gas is making its biggest investment to date, awarding $5 billion in contracts to expand capacity at four processing facilities and to develop new fields.

The company plans to double its liquefied natural gas production by 2028 and is pouring capital into operations to support gas self-sufficiency in the UAE and supply feedstock to the country’s growing petrochemical industry.

Oman, Qatar, and the UAE are all boosting LNG production, with Doha leading the Gulf in added volumes. Demand is rising in traditional markets like Asia and Europe, as well as among newer importers such as Bahrain, Iraq, and Kuwait.

War and sanctions have reduced access to cheaper pipeline gas from Iran and Russia, making LNG more attractive. Iraq, for example, is building a permanent offshore LNG terminal and has accelerated construction after the US revoked a waiver allowing purchases of Iranian gas, part of Washington’s “maximum pressure” campaign on Tehran.