US launches more strikes on Iran

The US launched another wave of strikes against Iran on Wednesday, hours after President Donald Trump voiced frustration with the long-drawn-out peace talks with Tehran.

The attacks marked the latest sign that the countries’ ceasefire is deteriorating, after Iran struck US bases in Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait.

Trump, who vowed to hit Iran “hard,” is considering an operation that is “big in scale but short in duration,” in an attempt to push Tehran to change its stance in negotiations, Axios reported.

The US president also touted a “secret” mission that he said has moved 200 commercial ships and 100 million barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, over which Iran is refusing to cede control.