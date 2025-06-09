UAE defense firm EDGE lands $2.5B Kuwait ship deal

Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence agreed to buy eight patrol ships from Abu Dhabi-based defense contractor EDGE, in a deal valued at 9 billion dirhams ($2.45 billion).

The Falaj-3 class gunships, already in service with the UAE Navy, mark their first international order, a significant milestone for the government-owned EDGE, which is pushing to grow exports.

The 62-meter missile boats will be built by EDGE’s subsidiary Abu Dhabi Ship Building, with other units providing ammunition and specialized systems. Gulf countries are ramping up naval spending, long overshadowed by air and land forces, amid rising maritime threats in the Gulf and Red Sea.