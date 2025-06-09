Gulf countries expand their footprint in Africa

Gulf countries are expanding their footprint in Africa — moving beyond traditional sectors like mining, logistics, and agriculture — as they seek to deepen their commercial and diplomatic ties to the continent.

The UAE is backing a new economic zone and digital incubator in Ghana, while Qatari businesses have been in talks over possible investments in construction and infrastructure projects in Tanzania.

The African Export-Import Bank estimates Gulf countries invested more than $100 billion in Africa in the decade to 2022. Much more has followed since then, and the UAE now outpaces China, France, and the UK when it comes to investment in the continent.

Gulf companies are still pouring capital into traditional sectors: Emirates Global Aluminium is planning a major investment in a bauxite project in Ghana, and Abu Dhabi’s International Resources Holding agreed to buy a majority stake in a Democratic Republic of Congo tin producer for $367 million.