Lawmakers’ approach to the insurance crisis is counterproductive

The flight of insurers from markets with high exposure to climate catastrophes isn’t an inevitable outcome of rising risk. Instead, it’s a symptom of a regulatory environment in which policymakers have chosen to prioritize short-term protections for a small subset of consumers over the longer-term interests of all homeowners.

Insurance premiums in risky areas need to increase. When they are kept artificially low, all homeowners ultimately pay the price. But in California, insurers have limited discretion in setting rates that are commensurate with rising risk. State rules require insurers to seek prior approval from regulators for rate hikes. Insurers are prohibited from pegging their rates to their own reinsurance expenses, which are also rising because of wildfire risk. And they are required to assess wildfire risk by looking backward at the record of losses over the preceding 20 years, which is not useful in the context of climate change.

“Current state rules punish the very behavior that everyone wants, which is for insurers to voluntarily go into high risk areas,” said Rex Frazier, president of the Personal Insurance Federation of California, a trade group. “An insurer gets no credit for writing in new, higher-risk areas because they need to first experience big losses in order to get approval to charge the higher rates to support the higher losses they expect in riskier areas. Not a good business decision.”

AD

The moves by Allstate and State Farm are essentially a negotiating tactic with regulators to change these rules, said Benjamin Keys, a real estate economist at the University of Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, California scheduled a public workshop to discuss ways to achieve “fair and justified pricing of insurance” that accounts for increased risk while protecting against price gouging. But Frazier warned that insurance regulations require a supermajority of state legislators to amend, a high bar when it requires politicians to essentially endorse higher insurance rates.

That challenge, and the conflicting consumer protection imperatives lawmakers face, is well illustrated by a lawsuit filed last week by the attorneys general of Florida and nine other flood-prone states against the federal government for raising the cost of federal flood insurance — even though that program is more than $20 billion in debt. That lawsuit, Keys said, is “profoundly counterproductive.”