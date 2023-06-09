Pence and Christie are making the case against Trump. It's not Jack Smith's.

All of Trump’s rivals were expecting this indictment; Hutchinson had said for weeks that Trump should quit if he faced charges. The irony, for Pence and Christie, is that they’re trying to convince Republicans that Trump’s unacceptable for mostly different, only somewhat overlapping reasons.

They get lost when Trump is in legal trouble, and when most Republicans are climbing over each other to pronounce him innocent and attack the “weaponization” of law enforcement. This is not why Pence or Christie consider him unfit. It’s absolutely not what Pence wants to talk about.

AD

For Christie, he doesn't need the law to validate his argument. Trump's incompetence, pettiness, sexual appetites, and especially his massive ego are the reason to kick him out — that he keeps getting into legal trouble is only a symptom of his broader character flaws. He is, as Christie put it in New Hampshire, “a lonely, self-consumed, self-serving mirror hog.”

For Pence, Trump was an effective leader right up until January 6th, when he betrayed his oath of office. He’s attacked Trump from the right, but not made a broader indictment that re-evaluates his record in office and his competence or character before the Capitol riot. The classified documents charges do not seem to interest him much in advancing that case.

Pence scrapped a Fox News interview after the indictment story broke, giving his take to conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Friday morning. That interview ended with them grousing that the “distraction” pre-empted what was supposed to be a talk about China.

But before it was over, Pence had both promised to “clean house” at the “weaponized” Justice Department — including FBI Director Chris Wray, appointed by Trump — and noted that an investigation into classified documents he’d taken home ended in no charges.

“The Justice Department concluded that investigation last week and found it was an innocent mistake,” he said. “But it was a mistake. We have to protect our nation’s secrets.”

AD

At the same time, he also said that handling classified material was “a very serious matter,” that “no one is above the law” and that he hoped DOJ would “meet a high standard” in their indictment given the explosive political implications. It was a delicate balancing act: Mostly echoing Republican critiques of DOJ, but also citing the same DOJ to validate his own actions, and subtly reserving the right to revisit the issue later once the details of the case emerged.

Even Pence’s nod to the slight possibility of a legitimate prosecution separates him within the field, however. The vast majority of Republican voters, especially in Iowa, support Trump or one of his defenders. It’s really just Pence, Christie, and Hutchinson who suggest that his legal problems — and, for Christie, his character faults — are real. Vivek Ramaswamy, the race’s most ardent Trump defender, pledged immediately to pardon him if he won the presidency. Pence and Christie didn’t.

“As a prosecutor, if I believe someone has gotten a full and fair trial in front of a jury of their peers, and especially someone in public life, who committed those crimes when they held a public trust, I can’t imagine pardoning him,” Christie said at his Tuesday night town hall, when the indictment was still looming.

But to the extent they are addressing it, both candidates are trying to fold Trump’s latest crisis into a more substantive case. For Christi, it’s that Trump’s blame-shifting creates problems for his party, turning Republicans into his hype squad, and causing them to lose elections on the way.

Pence gets less personal, and characterizes most of the investigations that dogged Trump during their administration as partisan time-wasters that distract from the policy issues he’d like to talk about. In the brief time between his own launch, and the indictment in Florida, Pence said that Trump was “retreating from the cause of the unborn” and couldn’t be trusted to govern as a conservative. Biden’s refusal to reform entitlements risked “insolvency,” he said: “You deserve to know, my fellow Republicans, that Donald Trump's position on entitlement reform is the same.”