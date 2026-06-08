Iran, Israel stop attacks for now

Israel and Iran halted strikes against each other on Monday after a flareup over the weekend, though they both vowed retaliation if the other resumed strikes.

US President Donald Trump said the Middle Eastern foes were “looking to do an immediate ceasefire,” after he urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop attacks on Iran; Israel was planning a “significant attack” in Tehran before Trump called Netanyahu, CNN reported.

The Islamic Republic likely feels that “Trump’s appetite for risk is currently low,” a BBC correspondent wrote, which could give Tehran a sense of leverage in negotiations as it presses Washington for sanctions relief.