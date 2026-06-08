Abu Dhabi’s money man pledges accelerated US investment

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, one of Abu Dhabi’s top money men, visited Washington last week, touting progress one year into the UAE’s decade-long, $1.4 trillion investment commitment to the US.

Al Mubarak pledged to accelerate investments in technology and energy infrastructure in the world’s largest economy “despite regional and macroeconomic challenges,” he said in a statement.

The Mubadala managing director and chairman of the UAE’s Executive Affairs Authority, which advises President Mohamed bin Zayed on strategic policy, met with several members of the Trump administration including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who greenlit AI chips to the Gulf earlier this year, as well as Vice President JD Vance and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.