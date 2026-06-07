US looks to use Iranian assets to help Gulf allies

Washington is reportedly looking to redirect Iranian assets to Gulf countries to help them rebuild following strikes from Tehran.

A recent wave of attacks against Kuwait and Bahrain has damaged infrastructure including energy facilities, military sites, and airports.

The initiative from the Trump administration comes as the $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets grows more central to peace talks: Tehran is insisting on their release, and Washington’s plan “risks further chilling negotiations,” Bloomberg wrote.

But it could win favor with Gulf allies that have come under bombardment in a war they didn’t start and are wary of US policy unpredictability — concerns that were heightened last week when President Donald Trump lambasted longtime regional mediator Oman.