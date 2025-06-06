‘He’s gotta go’: The MAGA right cheers Musk-Trump rift

Musk’s public spat with Trump began on Tuesday, when the former DOGE head began attacking the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, warning that it would “bankrupt” the country. Democrats rubbernecked from the sidelines, happy to watch Musk make some of their arguments, skeptical that it would amount to anything.

Pro-Trump conservatives were on surer footing. They saw the end of Musk’s advocacy for policies that clashed with their vision, including visas for highly skilled immigrants and tax credits for electric vehicles. And they spied victory over the GOP’s libertarian wing — down to a handful of congressional Republicans, and Musk — who were more worried about deficit reduction than immigration.

“Debt is an important issue,” the pro-Trump influencer Jack Posobiec wrote on X. “But there is one issue that is more important than all others, and that is Immigration. This bill funds the Mass Deportations.”

This faction of MAGA notched one victory before Trump took office. The day after Christmas, when he was slated to lead DOGE alongside Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy defended tech companies that “hire foreign-born & first-generation engineers over ‘native’ Americans,” arguing that modern America didn’t venerate the right skills or ethics.

“A culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math olympiad champ, or the jock over the valedictorian, will not produce the best engineers,” Ramaswamy wrote.

Ramaswamy left DOGE just hours into the Trump presidency, launching a run for governor of Ohio that Trump would soon endorse. But his riff on American competitiveness, and the need for more smart immigrants, became infamous on the nationalist right.

“When an outsider comes here, gets in your face, and starts throwing definitions at you, and you gotta Google sh*t? We’re not doing that,” said the comedian Sam Hyde in a livestream dedicated to Ramaswamy. “You’re getting called a slur.”

Musk, who had taken Ramaswamy’s side in the argument, kept his role in the administration. He was publicly supportive of moves taken to cut grants for Ivy League schools. But as he exited DOGE, and the administration ramped up efforts to bar foreign students from those schools, Musk did not weigh in.

“I think we want to stick to the subject of the day, which is spaceships, as opposed to presidential policy,” he told CBS News last week, when reporter David Pogue asked about the foreign student crackdown.





