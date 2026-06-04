Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

UAE dives into Latin American ports

Jun 4, 2026, 8:31am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A view of the Brazilian port of Santos, where CLI operates an agri-bulk export terminal. Jorge Silva/Reuters.

The UAE’s two largest port operators are pushing into Latin America, with deals in Brazil and the Dominican Republic. Abu Dhabi’s AD Ports Group acquired Brazilian terminal operator CLI for 3.1 billion dirhams ($835 million) in its largest takeover deal to date. On a smaller scale, Dubai-based DP World said it will invest a further $100 million to expand a free trade zone at the Dominican Republic’s Caucedo port, adding to a previously pledged $760 million.

Such deals fit in with the UAE’s broader trade strategy: It has concluded agreements with more than 35 countries so far, with more under negotiation, including one with Mercosur, the bloc of six South American countries which includes Brazil.

Dominic Dudley
AD