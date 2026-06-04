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Saudi economy shows resilience even as war softens growth

Jun 4, 2026, 8:38am EDT
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A view of Riyadh.
Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s economy is proving resilient to the shock of the Iran war, with higher oil prices offsetting lower export volumes, but overall growth will still likely fall to around 2% this year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The kingdom was demonstrating “agility in resilience” in its ability to redirect shipping and logistics routes, the Washington-based lender said after staff concluded a mission to the country. It added that a windfall from high oil prices will reduce projected current account and fiscal deficits this year, but also warned that a prolonged conflict could hit investor confidence and weaken diversification prospects.

A chart showing GDP projections for Gulf countries.

The latest Purchasing Managers Index showed that Saudi business confidence rebounded in May to 52.8 — any figure above 50 indicates economic expansion — as a ceasefire between Iran and the US largely continued to hold and supply chains improved. Still, the index remains below its long-term average, with domestic demand helping to offset a contraction in exports, which dropped for a third month.

Matthew Martin
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