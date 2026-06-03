Kuwait shuts airport after Iranian hit

Kuwait briefly closed its international airport on Wednesday, after Iranian drones and missiles killed one person and injured more than 60 others, and caused “significant damage” to the facilities at Terminal 1. The building had only reopened on Monday after work to repair the damage from earlier Iranian hits. Kuwait Airways was later allowed to operate from another terminal.

Kuwait has borne the brunt of recent Iranian attacks. The latest wave came amid a tit-for-tat exchange between the two belligerents, which saw the US hit an Iranian oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz, and a communications tower on the Iranian island of Qeshm, while Iran fired at a container ship and the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. The US said other missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart in flight.