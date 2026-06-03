Iranian strikes on Kuwait airport test truce

Iranian drones on Wednesday struck a passenger terminal at Kuwait’s main airport, killing at least one person, in the latest test of the fragile ceasefire between Tehran and Washington.

Iran’s foreign minister said “no tangible progress” has been made in peace talks. The result of the deadlock is three regional truces “that look like war,” The Wall Street Journal wrote: Fighting persists in Iran, Lebanon, and Gaza, despite ceasefires on paper.

The conflicts are also intertwined; Tehran warned that any Israeli attack on Beirut would “lead to a full-scale resumption” of its war with Washington. An interim agreement to end the US-Iran war will likely leave the Islamic Republic “battered but not ​broken,” Reuters reported, leaving the door open for future conflict.