Democrats begin the long 2028 campaign in South Carolina, ‘for whatever reason’

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over the weekend, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore quoted Martin Luther King Jr., ate fried fish with hot sauce, and thanked the Democratic voters – most of them black – whose primacy in Democratic politics is part of Joe Biden’s ambiguous legacy to his party.

But while Biden’s Democratic National Committee put South Carolina first in part to shut down any possible challenge to the aging president, the state may not fight to keep the privilege.

“We had nothing to do with being number one,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) told Semafor at his “world-famous fish fry,” flanked by Moore and Walz in matching CLYBURN t-shirts. “That’s something that Joe Biden decided to do, for whatever reason.”

Democrats won’t set their next calendar for more than a year, but the move to put South Carolina first had been pitched as a tribute to black voters. Moore and Walz were embraced by party activists, most getting their first in-person look at one of the country’s first black governors, and at the Minnesotan who shared a ticket with their first black female nominee.

“Even if you have no moral courage in your body at all, if you want to see us survive economically, you’re damn sure we’ve got to start investing in black communities,” Walz told delegates at the party’s convention on Saturday.

But Democrats weren’t sure that the state needed to stay first on their calendar, a source of internal friction during Biden’s presidency. Moore said he “hadn’t put enough thought into it,” while Walz said it was “important” to keep South Carolina at the front.

“I don’t know why we would move it,” state party chair Christale Spain told Semafor. “If we’re serious about keeping our base, why wouldn’t we keep the primary that we moved up because of our base?”