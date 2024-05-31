EU looks to further damage Russia’s war chest

European Union countries are proposing new methods to limit Russian exports, after two years of sanctions have failed to cripple the Kremlin’s war chest.

EU ministers announced “prohibitive” tariffs on Russian grain Thursday, and are considering further tariffs, Politico reported. Tariffs would allow Europe to cut Russian profits while evading Hungary’s sanctions veto, as import taxes do not require approval from every EU member.

Several EU countries are also pushing for the bloc to speed up the phasing out of the last Russian energy imports of liquefied natural gas, oil, and material for nuclear power stations, Bloomberg reported.