Carbon removal is finally finding customers

The carbon removal industry is at a turning point: Technologies are maturing and companies in the U.S. are beginning to tap the juicy carbon-removal tax incentives offered by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Carbon removal credits differ from traditional carbon offsets as they give the purchaser credit for existing CO2 emissions that are permanently withdrawn from the atmosphere or ocean, rather than for new emissions that are avoided. While companies work to reduce their operational and supply-chain carbon footprints, carbon removal credits offer a way to make progress toward net zero that is generally seen as more scientifically credible — albeit much more expensive — than offsets.

Today the market for carbon removal is tiny: Last year, 4,000 times more tons of carbon offsets were sold than carbon removals. The technologies — which include direct atmosphere capture with big fans, converting farm waste to oil that gets injected deep underground, and spreading carbon-sucking crushed rocks on farmland, among others — are at about the stage solar energy was two decades ago, with few customers and no economies of scale.

For now, the most important missing piece is customers willing to pay hundreds of dollars per ton to counteract their emissions. But they’re beginning to emerge. Together the commitments made by Boeing, Frontier, Microsoft, and JPMorgan are about a million tons more than were sold globally in 2022.

For these buyers, getting in early on carbon removal allows them to offset emissions in a way that is less likely than traditional offsets to draw accusations of greenwashing (or even lawsuits, as Delta Airlines discovered this week). It also allows them to jump to the front of the line for a product where demand is likely to far outpace supply for the foreseeable future.