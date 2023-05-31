Renewable energy is providing a lifeline for countries facing instability

Despite the war raging within its borders, Ukraine has built more onshore wind turbines this year than the U.K., a report from The Guardian shows. The new Tyligulska wind farm is likely the first to be built in a conflict zone, the newspaper writes, and is generating enough electricity to power about 200,000 homes some 60 miles from the front line of the country’s conflict with Russia.

The site is on track to be the largest wind farm in Eastern Europe, the head of Ukraine’s largest energy investor DTEK told The Guardian, adding that it is “a symbol of Ukraine’s resistance to Russian attempts to freeze Ukraine into submission.”

Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine early last year, has repeatedly targeted the country’s critical energy infrastructure, and occupies Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. The facility has now been disconnected from Ukraine’s grid, but previously powered about 20% of the country.