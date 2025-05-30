Last-minute change to GOP tax bill targets trans care

A last-minute change to the GOP’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act would ban Medicaid funding for “gender transition procedures,” after an amendment expanded language affecting minors to include adults.

That was a coup for social conservative groups like the American Principles Project, which urged House Republicans to make the change, sharing a poll that found 66% support for it. But it has not been a major focus of Democratic opposition during the recess, as they made a broader case against changes like work requirements that would remove people from state-run Medicaid coverage entirely.

“Government should never insert itself between patients and providers. Insurers, whether public or private, should cover all medically necessary care, including for transgender Americans,” Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del., the first transgender member of Congress, said in a statement to Semafor. “Just as I have done my entire life, I will continue to fight against discriminatory bans on coverage of gender affirming care, which every major medical association calls medically necessary.”

There’s no official estimate of transgender Americans who use Medicaid; studies from UCLA have pegged the number at a little more than 200,000. Coverage for gender medicine, including hormone therapy and sex reassignment surgery, was first implemented under the Obama administration, and Trump ran in 2020 on rolling it back.

And the new provisions worried even some Democrats who had been advocating for their party to find a compromise on some trans rights issues. Jonathan Cowan, president of the centrist Third Way think tank, argued for those compromises this week, but told Semafor that the coverage ban was simply cruel.

“What’s next — a federal health care registry in which you have to get the Trump Administration’s approval for any and all of your family’s medical treatments?” Cowan said. “It’s not thoughtful or nuanced but extreme and Democrats should be criticizing Republicans for trying to take away parental choice and for denying basic health care rights to trans adults.”