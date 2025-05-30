Israel accepts Gaza ceasefire proposal now under review by Hamas

Israel accepted a new ceasefire proposal over the war in Gaza, potentially offering a respite for the enclave’s conflict-battered residents and suggesting ties with the US may be improving.

Israel has given up its demand that negotiations to end the war only begin after all hostages are released, Haaretz reported, and the plan is currently being reviewed by Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approval of the proposal comes after weeks of tensions with Washington over the Gaza war, a US ceasefire with Yemen’s Houthis, and American negotiations with Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program, which Netanyahu fears won’t block Iran’s bombmaking capabilities but may hold Israel back from taking military action, The Wall Street Journal reported.