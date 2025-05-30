Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Israel accepts Gaza ceasefire proposal now under review by Hamas

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
May 30, 2025, 6:39am EDT
gulfMiddle East
A photo showing the devastation in Gaza
Mahmoud Issa/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Israel accepted a new ceasefire proposal over the war in Gaza, potentially offering a respite for the enclave’s conflict-battered residents and suggesting ties with the US may be improving.

Israel has given up its demand that negotiations to end the war only begin after all hostages are released, Haaretz reported, and the plan is currently being reviewed by Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approval of the proposal comes after weeks of tensions with Washington over the Gaza war, a US ceasefire with Yemen’s Houthis, and American negotiations with Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program, which Netanyahu fears won’t block Iran’s bombmaking capabilities but may hold Israel back from taking military action, The Wall Street Journal reported.

AD
AD