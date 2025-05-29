Tax credit cuts could spoil an even more important clean energy goal

As much as clean energy companies would like to keep their current tax benefits, slow permitting bureaucracy and legal entanglements are still the biggest bottlenecks for the industry and its fossil fuel competitors: The existence of hypothetical tax credits is no use if projects can’t get built to tap them.

The budget reconciliation bill that passed the House of Representatives last week included provisions for fossil projects to pay a fee to jump ahead of the permitting queue, but stricter rules in the Senate about what exactly can be included in a budget bill mean those provisions are likely to get dropped, analysts say. Budget reconciliation was never going to be an effective forum for permitting reform; a bipartisan bill is still the only way to make the necessary changes, and make them stick.

“Everything the Trump administration can do or has done on permitting is prone to reversal,” said Xan Fishman, senior managing director of the energy program at the Bipartisan Policy Center think tank. “After reconciliation, everyone will look around and say, ‘We still need permitting reform’.”

Conditions are favorable for a deal that builds on the one advanced last year by Sens. Joe Manchin (now retired) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). Key committee leaders, including Reps. Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.) and Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) in the House and Sens. Capito and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) in the Senate, have expressed interest in prioritizing a permitting deal. The center of gravity has shifted from the Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources committee, where Manchin sat, to Capito’s Environment and Public Works committee, where issues around environmental impact statements and judicial rules can be more readily addressed.

While some Republicans are pushing to break off chunks of permitting in smaller bills, such as a “permit-by-rule” bill passed by the House Oversight committee last week, a spokesperson for Peters said that the goal is still “a bigger more comprehensive product” that can address the full laundry list of permitting issues.