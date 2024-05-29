The White House is fueling the carbon offset market without fixing it

There are two key theses driving the administration’s embrace of carbon markets. One is that carbon trading, which amounted to $1.9 billion globally last year, can and should be a key channel through which to move money from the pockets of big companies into climate-impacted communities in poorer countries. The US is far behind most of its peers in its contributions to global climate finance, and facilitating a bigger carbon market is an alternative measure for the administration to tout in advance of the finance-focused COP29 summit this fall. The other thesis is that voluntary carbon markets can be a kind of warm-up act for an eventual transition to economy-wide mandatory carbon pricing, the long-held and elusive dream of climate economists.

The voluntary carbon market — which includes companies and nonprofits that develop carbon projects, mostly in developing countries; the traders and other intermediaries that sell these credits to airlines, oil companies, and other buyers; and the buyers themselves — has spent the last few years under increasing pressure to prove its legitimacy. Numerous studies and investigations have found that carbon projects frequently over-estimate their benefit, either by supporting clean energy projects that would have been built anyway, for example, or for protecting forests that were never at risk, and can lead to land grabs and other abuses of the hosting community. Industry-supported groups like the VCMI have been racing to develop rules to both avoid a strict government crackdown, and to ensure they do not completely lose public credibility, which would also turn away buyers. 2023 was a slow year in the market, Kenber warned, because of companies’ fears of being tarnished as greenwashers.

In practice, guidelines from the White House or groups like VCMI won’t drive bad credits out of existence. Instead, it is more likely that the market will fragment, as it has already started to do, with higher-quality credits commanding higher prices that image-conscious companies will be willing to pay. Any new projects developers might propose will have to meet a higher bar, in terms of demonstrating a genuinely additional, long-lasting carbon impact, or fewer brokers will bother to list them. To that extent, a bigger, better voluntary carbon market can function like a de facto national carbon tax even when policymakers remain unwilling to put a proper one in place.

Still, it’s likely that in the absence of binding regulations, more carbon market scandals will be forthcoming sooner or later — especially if the effect of the White House announcement is to reinvigorate companies’ interest in buying.