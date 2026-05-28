Saudi Arabia pledges $1.5B aid package for Syria

Saudi Arabia’s $1.5 billion pledge this month to help Syrians return from refugee camps is a major boost to the government in Damascus, which is working to consolidate power and restart the economy after more than a decade of war.

The package — tied to housing, infrastructure, utilities, and small business support — is more than four times larger than any previous Syria-related contribution from Riyadh, according to Karam Shaar Advisory, a consultancy specializing in Syria’s economy.

The funding is the latest signal of support — and competition — among nearby countries with a growing interest in fostering a stable Syria that could become part of a new logistics network outside Iran’s reach. Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and the UAE are all maneuvering for influence, with Abu Dhabi the latest entrant. A recent UAE delegation pledged billions of dollars for tourism, infrastructure, and port projects, viewing the route from Jordan to Syria’s Mediterranean coast as a strategic trade link integral to the planned India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.